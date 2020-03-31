Number of Coronavirus-Related Fatalities in Netherlands Surpasses 1,000 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of fatalities from coronavirus-related complications in the Netherlands increased by 175 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total death toll to 1,039, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

According to RIVM, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 12,595, with 845 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours.

On a global scale, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 800,000, with more than 38,000 people having died and over 172,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.