UrduPoint.com

Number Of Countries, Including Poland, Start Training Ukrainian Pilots For F-16s - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Number of Countries, Including Poland, Start Training Ukrainian Pilots for F-16s - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A number of countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"I am happy that finally the training of the pilots of the F16s has started in several countries, it will take time but the sooner the better," Borrell told reporters ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting, noting that the training started, for example, in Poland.

Related Topics

Poland

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

49 minutes ago
 Improvement in media freedom index result of promo ..

Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyu ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

12 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.