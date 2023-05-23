Number of Countries, Including Poland, Start Training Ukrainian Pilots for F-16s - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A number of countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"I am happy that finally the training of the pilots of the F16s has started in several countries, it will take time but the sooner the better," Borrell told reporters ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting, noting that the training started, for example, in Poland.