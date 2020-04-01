UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Сases In Hungary Surpasses 500 - Authorities

Wed 01st April 2020

Number of COVID-19 Сases in Hungary Surpasses 500 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary has increased to 525, with the death toll standing at 20, according to the prime minister's office.

The previously reported number of cases was 261.

There are currently 61 people in quarantine and 40 patients have recovered so far, the authorities say.

On Monday, the country's parliament passed a law granting additional authority to handle the spread of COVID-19 to the government of Viktor Orban. The law was criticized by the opposition which accused Orban of using the situation to get more power.

