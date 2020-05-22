UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases Among Canadian Military Assisting In Care Homes Quintuples

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases Among Canadian Military Assisting in Care Homes Quintuples

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of Canadian service members who have contracted the novel coronavirus while assisting in long-term care facilities (LTCF) across the province of Ontario and Quebec has quintupled in less than a week, updated data from the Department of National Defense revealed.

"As of May 20, the breakdown of COVID-19 cases within the CAF population employed on Operation LASER working in LTCFs in Quebec and Ontario is as follows: Ontario 12 tested positive, Quebec 16 tested positive," the Department of National Defense said on Thursday.

On Friday, the Department of National Defense announced five service members had contracted the novel coronavirus, an increase of 460 percent in just six days.

The dire situation in care homes across Ontario and Quebec has garnered national attention and prompted a request for military assistance from the provincial premiers.

Collectively, Quebec and Ontario account for more than 94 percent of all deaths across Canada, with Canadian health officials estimating that 79 percent of all Canadian fatalities are attributed to outbreaks in care homes.

The Canadian military has deployed some 1,400 service members to assist 25 LTCFs in and around the Montreal area and 275 members to five care homes in the province of Ontario. Canadian Rangers are also assisting with novel coronavirus containment and response efforts in northern and eastern Quebec, North Saskatchewan and doing contact tracing in Ontario.

Related Topics

Rangers Canada Ontario May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

2 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

2 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.