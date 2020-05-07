Number of COVID-19 Cases Among US Military Personnel Surpasses 5,000 - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US military has exceeded 5,000 with two deaths to the disease, the Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 5,019 US military personnel have been infected with the novel coronavirus, 105 of whom have been hospitalized and 1,887 have recovered.

The Defense Department also reported 1,241 cases among its civilian staff as well as 901 and 443 cases among dependents and contractors, respectively, 7,604 altogether with 27 fatalities.

The United States has more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 71,152 deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University tally.