Number Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 31Mln Worldwide - Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:21 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 31Mln Worldwide - Johns Hopkins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The global tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 31 million, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There are currently 31,032,045 confirmed cases worldwide. The United States, India, and Brazil have the highest numbers of cases among countries, over 6 million, 5 million, and 4 million, respectively.

They are followed by Russia, which is shown to have over 1 million cases.

The number of fatalities is currently over 960,729, while the recoveries are at 21,255,717.

More Stories From World

