Number of COVID-19 Cases Globally Increases by 16,556 in Last 24 Hours to 209,839 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The total of COVID-19 cases in the world increased by 16, 556 in the last 24 hours reaching 209,839, as of Thursday, the World Heath Organization (WHO) said.

Most new cases 10,221 were registered in the European Region. The Americas had the second highest count of new cases 4,166.

The global total of fatalities reached 8,778, with 828 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, 591 of them in Europe.