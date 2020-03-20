UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases Globally Increases By 16,556 In Last 24 Hours To 209,839 - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases Globally Increases by 16,556 in Last 24 Hours to 209,839 - WHO

The total of COVID-19 cases in the world increased by 16, 556 in the last 24 hours reaching 209,839, as of Thursday, the World Heath Organization (WHO) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The total of COVID-19 cases in the world increased by 16, 556 in the last 24 hours reaching 209,839, as of Thursday, the World Heath Organization (WHO) said.

Most new cases 10,221 were registered in the European Region. The Americas had the second highest count of new cases 4,166.

The global total of fatalities reached 8,778, with 828 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, 591 of them in Europe.

Related Topics

World Europe

Recent Stories

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 453

8 minutes ago

Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan as Games ..

23 minutes ago

1 in 4 (25%) Pakistanis claim that their case in c ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

28 minutes ago

Companies hit pause button as coronavirus infects ..

5 minutes ago

Finance chiefs vie to inoculate world economy agai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.