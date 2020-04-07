UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Afghanistan Reaches 423 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:43 PM

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan has risen by 56 to 423 over the past 24 hours, and 11 patients have died of the disease, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Afghan Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan has risen by 56 to 423 over the past 24 hours, and 11 patients have died of the disease, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Afghan Health Ministry.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, a total of 18 patients have recovered.

The majority of cases were reported in the province of Herat, where the number of those who have tested positive stands at 257. The capital city of Kabul has confirmed 12 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at over 1.35 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, almost 75,000 have died.

