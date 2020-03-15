UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Afghanistan Rises To 16 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 16 - Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Afghanistan has confirmed 16 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on Sunday.

"There have been 206 suspected cases of the coronavirus disease in Afghanistan so far, 190 of which are negative and 16 are positive. Other cases are under investigation, which will result in a negative or positive outcome," Mayar said.

According to the spokesman, ten cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the western Herat province, three cases in the northern Samangan province, one case in the northern Balkh province and another one in the central Daykundi province.

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Afghan authorities have shut down educational facilities for one month. Moreover, many events and celebrations were also canceled in the country.

So far, the virus has killed over 5,800 people worldwide, and over 156,000 people have contracted the disease.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balkh Herat Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s CPI down by 1.20 in February 2020: DS ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Health adopts remot ..

1 hour ago

Warehouse421 announces temporary closure following ..

2 hours ago

Specialised trade credit sector employees particip ..

2 hours ago

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.