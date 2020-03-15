Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 16 - Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Afghanistan has confirmed 16 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on Sunday.

"There have been 206 suspected cases of the coronavirus disease in Afghanistan so far, 190 of which are negative and 16 are positive. Other cases are under investigation, which will result in a negative or positive outcome," Mayar said.

According to the spokesman, ten cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the western Herat province, three cases in the northern Samangan province, one case in the northern Balkh province and another one in the central Daykundi province.

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Afghan authorities have shut down educational facilities for one month. Moreover, many events and celebrations were also canceled in the country.

So far, the virus has killed over 5,800 people worldwide, and over 156,000 people have contracted the disease.