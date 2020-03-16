UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Afghanistan Rises To 21 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 21 - Health Ministry

 KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Afghanistan has increased by five over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 21, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry's statement, two new patients were registered in Herat, five in Logar and one in Badghis.

So far, over 150,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, and more than 5,700 have died.

