Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Rises by Over 550 Exceeding 24,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has increased by 556 over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 24,102, media reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, a total of 451 people died from the disease since the start of the outbreak, while 4,201 patients fully recovered.

Kabul leads in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases with 253 infections detected over the past day, followed by Balkh province with 74, Nangarhar with 43 new cases.

The media said that the number of COVID-19 patients continued rising as the country faced the lack of testing capacities, treatment equipment and health facilities.

Earlier in the week, Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization representative in Afghanistan, told Sputnik that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan was much higher than was being reported by public health officials due to low testing capacity. Peeperkorn stated that the country was also in short supply of lung ventilators, an essential piece of equipment to aid those hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.