UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Afghanistan Rises By Over 550 Exceeding 24,000 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:25 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Rises by Over 550 Exceeding 24,000 - Reports

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has increased by 556 over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 24,102, media reported, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has increased by 556 over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 24,102, media reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, a total of 451 people died from the disease since the start of the outbreak, while 4,201 patients fully recovered.

Kabul leads in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases with 253 infections detected over the past day, followed by Balkh province with 74, Nangarhar with 43 new cases.

The media said that the number of COVID-19 patients continued rising as the country faced the lack of testing capacities, treatment equipment and health facilities.

Earlier in the week, Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization representative in Afghanistan, told Sputnik that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan was much higher than was being reported by public health officials due to low testing capacity. Peeperkorn stated that the country was also in short supply of lung ventilators, an essential piece of equipment to aid those hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Died Balkh Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to import Actemra, remedesivir for Co ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

2 hours ago

PTI provincial parliamentary party meeting on June ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.