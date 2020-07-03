Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Rises by 302 to Top 32,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has increased by 302 over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 32,324, according to the Health Ministry's update.

According to the ministry, as cited by the national TOLOnews broadcaster, a total of 819 people died from the disease since the start of the outbreak, 12 of them in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,290 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total of recoveries to 17,331.