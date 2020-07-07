UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Afghanistan Rises By 194 Exceeding 33,000 - Reports

Tue 07th July 2020

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Rises by 194 Exceeding 33,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has increased by 194 over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 33,384, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The Tolo news broadcaster reported that the death toll in the country rose by 22 to 920.

A total of 20,151 people fully recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 11.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 538,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

