UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Africa Exceeds 14,500 - African Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Exceeds 14,500 - African Union

The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Africa has reached 14,528, and the death toll stands at 788, the African Union's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Africa has reached 14,528, and the death toll stands at 788, the African Union's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The African Union comprises 55 countries and COVID-19 cases were reported in 52 of them.

"COVID2019 update (9 am EAT) [06:00 GMT]. 52 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 14528 cases, 788 deaths, and 2570 recoveries," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The majority of cases have been registered in northern Africa, where over 6,300 people have been infected with the virus. The eastern part of the continent, with only 1,217 total cases, is the least affected area.

So far, South Africa has been the hardest hit nation with more than 2,173 cases, including 25 fatalities. It is followed by Egypt (2,065 cases) and Algeria (1,914 cases). In terms of death tolls, Algeria ranks first with 293 patient deaths. Egypt and Morocco also have registered 159 and 118 fatalities, respectively.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached 323, including 85 patients who have recovered and 10 others have died of the disease, according to local health authorities.

To date, only three member states of the union � Lesotho, Western Sahara and Comoros � have not registered any cases of the disease.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Twitter Died Algeria Comoros South Africa Lesotho Morocco Nigeria Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

52 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks health ministry' ..

52 minutes ago

China sent medical teams to Pakistan, other countr ..

52 minutes ago

Distribution of ration among 22,000 families start ..

52 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik A ..

53 minutes ago

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani directs fo ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.