Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Exceeds 14,500 - African Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Africa has reached 14,528, and the death toll stands at 788, the African Union's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The African Union comprises 55 countries and COVID-19 cases were reported in 52 of them.

"COVID2019 update (9 am EAT) [06:00 GMT]. 52 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 14528 cases, 788 deaths, and 2570 recoveries," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The majority of cases have been registered in northern Africa, where over 6,300 people have been infected with the virus. The eastern part of the continent, with only 1,217 total cases, is the least affected area.

So far, South Africa has been the hardest hit nation with more than 2,173 cases, including 25 fatalities. It is followed by Egypt (2,065 cases) and Algeria (1,914 cases). In terms of death tolls, Algeria ranks first with 293 patient deaths. Egypt and Morocco also have registered 159 and 118 fatalities, respectively.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached 323, including 85 patients who have recovered and 10 others have died of the disease, according to local health authorities.

To date, only three member states of the union � Lesotho, Western Sahara and Comoros � have not registered any cases of the disease.