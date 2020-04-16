Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Exceeds 17,000, Death Toll at 900 - WHO

The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Africa has exceeded 17,000, and the death toll has reached around 900, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti said on Thursday

"We have now ... over 17,000 cases and we know that around 900 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. We are concerned as the virus continues to spread geographically within countries and the numbers continue to increase every day. We have countries like South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon which now account for around half of confirmed cases ... and we also have a number countries like Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria where the case [fatality] rate is rather high," Moeti said.

The African Union notes that the number of COVID-19 on the continent has reached 17,212, while 3,542 patients have recovered. The African Union comprises 55 countries and COVID-19 cases were reported in 52 of them.

The majority of cases have been registered in northern Africa, where over 7,500 people have been infected with the virus. The central part of the continent, with about 1,400 cases, is the least affected area.

According to the African Union, only three member states � Lesotho, Western Sahara and Comoros � have not registered any cases of the disease.