Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Exceeds 40,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Africa has approached 1,700, with the total number of cases surpassing 40,000, the WHO regional office for Africa said on Saturday.

The number of reported cases stood at 38,706 on Friday, with 1,629 deaths.

"Over 40,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 1,600 associated deaths," the office tweeted.

The largest number of deaths is registered in Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco, with 453, 406, and 171 fatalities, respectively. The total death toll is at 1,691, with the overall number of cases being 40,635.

The country with the largest number of cases is South Africa with 5,951, followed by Algeria and Nigeria with 4,154 and 2,170 cases, respectively.