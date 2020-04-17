UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Africa Rose By 51% Last Week, Actual Toll May Be Higher - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Africa rose by 51 percent last week, though the actual toll of those infected may be higher due to challenge of obtaining testing kits, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"But although we see encouraging signs in some countries, there are worrying trends in others.

In the past week there has been a 51% increase in the number of reported cases in Africa and a 60% increase in the number of reported deaths," Tedros said, as quoted by the WHO on Twitter.

According to him, most African countries now have the capacity to detect the disease due to the help of the WHO, but there are still significant gaps in access to testing kits. Therefore, the organization is working closely with partners to fill those gaps, Tedros added.

