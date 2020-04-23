Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Surpasses 25,000, Death Toll Over 1, 200 - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 25,320 with the death toll standing at 1,225 the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the number of cases confirmed stood at 24,137, along with 1,171 deaths.

More than 6,700 people have recovered from the disease.

The country with the largest number of cases is South Africa with 3, 635, followed by Algeria and Cameroon with 2,910 and 1,163 cases respectively.