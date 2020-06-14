UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Africa Surpasses 230,000, Death Toll Tops 6,000 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Surpasses 230,000, Death Toll Tops 6,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Africa has topped 230,000 and over 6,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

According to the WHO, a total of 230,454 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Africa, while 6,218 COVID-19 patients have died.

More than 106,000 people have recovered since the outbreak.

The majority of cases has been reported in South Africa ” 65,736. It is followed by Egypt with 41,303 cases and Nigeria with 15,181 infections. Meanwhile the highest fatality rates ” 1,423, 1,422 and 760 ” have been registered in South Africa, Egypt and Algeria, respectively.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Died Algeria South Africa Nigeria Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

57 minutes ago

Temporary committee to handle impacts of COVID-19 ..

57 minutes ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

3 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.