Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Surpasses 230,000, Death Toll Tops 6,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Africa has topped 230,000 and over 6,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

According to the WHO, a total of 230,454 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Africa, while 6,218 COVID-19 patients have died.

More than 106,000 people have recovered since the outbreak.

The majority of cases has been reported in South Africa ” 65,736. It is followed by Egypt with 41,303 cases and Nigeria with 15,181 infections. Meanwhile the highest fatality rates ” 1,423, 1,422 and 760 ” have been registered in South Africa, Egypt and Algeria, respectively.