Number of COVID-19 Cases in Americas Approaching 4Mln - WHO Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Americas is approaching 4 million with Brazil accounting for more than 20 percent of all infections in the region and the United States more than half, Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

"3.8 million cases and almost 204,000 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the Americas. We are fast approaching 4 million cases and the epidemic is still accelerating in the region," Etienne said during a videoconference.

She added that the US with over 2 million infections accounts for 54 percent of all Americas' cases.

"Brazil has 23 percent of all cases and 21 percent of all deaths in our region," Etienne said.

With over 888,000 coronavirus cases Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world surpassed only by the US.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) serves as the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for the Americas.