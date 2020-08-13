UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 7,663 to 268,574 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 7,663 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 268,574, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 7,043 new COVID-19 cases and 304 fatalities.

"Today, 7,663 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 268,574," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 209 to 5,213 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 745,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

