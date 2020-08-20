UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 6,693 to 312,659 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 6,693 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 312,659, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has increased by 283 to 6,630 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Argentina confirmed 6,840 new COVID-19 cases and 235 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 784,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

