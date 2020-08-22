UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 8,159 To 329,043 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 8,159 to 329,043 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 8,159 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 329,043, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina confirmed record 8,225 new COVID-19 cases and 187 fatalities.

"Today, 8,159 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 329,043," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 214 to 6,730 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 797,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

