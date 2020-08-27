Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 10,550 to 370,188 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 10,550 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 370,188, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 8,771 new COVID-19 cases and 198 fatalities.

"Today, 10,550 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 370,188," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wedensday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 276 to 7,839 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 822,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.