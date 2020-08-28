Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 10,104 to 380,292 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 10,104 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 380,292, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 10,550 new COVID-19 cases and 276 fatalities.

"Today, 10,104 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 380,292," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 209 to 8,050 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 828,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.