Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 11,717 to 392,009 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 11,717 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 392,009, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 10,104 new COVID-19 cases and 209 fatalities.

"Today, 11,717 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 392,009," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 222 to 8,271 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 835,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.