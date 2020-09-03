Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 10,933 to 439,172 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 10,933 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 439,172, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 10,504 new COVID-19 cases and 241 fatalities.

"Today, 10,933 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 439,172," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 199 to 9,118 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 25.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 860,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.