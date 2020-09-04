Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 12,026 to 451,198 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 12,026 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 451,198, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 10,933 new COVID-19 cases and 199 fatalities.

"Today, 12,026 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 451,198," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 207 to 9,361 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 865,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.