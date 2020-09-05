UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 10,684 To 461,882 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 10,684 to 461,882 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 10,684 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 461,882, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina registered record 12,026 new COVID-19 cases and 242 fatalities.

"Today, 10,684 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 461,882," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 262 to 9,623 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 873,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Argentina March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

7 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

8 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

9 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

7 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

7 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.