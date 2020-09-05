Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 10,684 to 461,882 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 10,684 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 461,882, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina registered record 12,026 new COVID-19 cases and 242 fatalities.

"Today, 10,684 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 461,882," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 262 to 9,623 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 873,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.