Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 12,259 to 512,293 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 12,259 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 512,293, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 12,027 new COVID-19 cases and 278 fatalities.

"Today, 12,259 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 512,293," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 254 to 10,658 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 900,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.