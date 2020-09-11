UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 11,905 to 524,198 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 11,905 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 524,198, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina registered record 12,259 new COVID-19 cases and 254 fatalities.

"Today, 11,905 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 524,198," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 250 to 10,907 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 906,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

