Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 11,905 to 524,198 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 11,905 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 524,198, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina registered record 12,259 new COVID-19 cases and 254 fatalities.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 250 to 10,907 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 906,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.