UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By Record 14,392 To 751,001 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 06:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 14,392 to 751,001 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 14,392 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 751,001, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 13,477 new COVID-19 cases and 406 fatalities.

"Today, 14,392 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 751,001," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 419 to 16,937 people within the same period of time.

The number of recovered patients has reached 594,645, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 33.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Argentina March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

4 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

7 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

7 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

8 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

6 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.