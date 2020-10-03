UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By Record 14,687 To 779,689 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 14,687 to 779,689 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 14,687 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 779,689, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 14,687 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed ...

Within the past 24 hours, 312 fatalities have been registered," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Argentina has reached 20,599 people.

The number of recovered patients has reached 614,515, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 34.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

