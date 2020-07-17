UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 3,624 to 114,783 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 3,624 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 114,783, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 3,624 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 114,783," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 40 to 2,112 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 588,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

