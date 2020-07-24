Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 6,127 to 148,027 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 6,127 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 148,027, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 5,782 new COVID-19 cases and 98 fatalities.

"Today, 6,127 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 148,027," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 110 to 2,702 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 626,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.