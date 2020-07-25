Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 5,493 to 153,520 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 5,493 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 153,520, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 6,127 new COVID-19 cases and 110 fatalities.

"Today, 5,493 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 153,520," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 105 to 2,807 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 636,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.