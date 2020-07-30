UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 5,641 To 178,996 - Health Ministry

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 5,641 to 178,996 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 5,641 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 178,996, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 5,320 new COVID-19 cases and 118 fatalities.

"Today, 5,641 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 178,996," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by 110 to 3,288 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 16.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 664,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

