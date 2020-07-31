UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 6,377 to 185,373 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 6,377 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 185,373, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 5,641 new COVID-19 cases and 110 fatalities.

"Today, 6,377 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 153 to 3,441 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 669,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

