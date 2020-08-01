UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 5,929 To 191,302 - Health Ministry

Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 5,929 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 191,302, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina registered record 6,377 new COVID-19 cases and 153 fatalities.

"Today, 5,929 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 191,302," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by 102 to 3,543 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 677,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

