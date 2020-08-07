Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 7,513 to 228,195 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 7,513 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 228,195, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 7,147 new COVID-19 cases and 127 fatalities.

"Today, 7,513 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 228,195," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 147 to 4,251 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 713,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.