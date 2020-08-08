UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 7,482 To 235,677 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 07:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 7,482 to 235,677 - Health Ministry

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 7,482 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 235,677, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina reported record 7,513 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fatalities.

"Today, 7,482 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 235,677," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 160 to 4,411 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 718,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Argentina March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

6 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

8 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

8 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

9 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.