Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 7,482 to 235,677 - Health Ministry

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 7,482 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 235,677, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina reported record 7,513 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fatalities.

"Today, 7,482 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 235,677," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 160 to 4,411 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 718,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.