Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Surpasses 2Mln - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Argentina has registered 7,739 new cases of the coronavirus within the past 24 hours, with the total number having reached 2,001,034, the Ministry of Health said.

"Today, we have confirmed 7,739 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed positive tests in the country stands at 2,001,034, with 1,798,120 recoveries," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The death toll has reached 49,674 people, while 153,240 others are currently ill.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.19 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.34 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.