Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Nears 1,000 - Health Authorities

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Armenia has reached 937 with 16 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

"A total of 937 cases have been registered in Armenia, 149 patients have recovered. Eleven people have died," the health authorities said in a statement.

As of now, 777 patient are receiving treatment. More than 5,000 people have tested negative for the disease since the outbreak.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14.