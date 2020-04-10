UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Armenia Nears 1,000 - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Nears 1,000 - Health Authorities

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Armenia has reached 937 with 16 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

"A total of 937 cases have been registered in Armenia, 149 patients have recovered. Eleven people have died," the health authorities said in a statement.

As of now, 777 patient are receiving treatment. More than 5,000 people have tested negative for the disease since the outbreak.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14.

Related Topics

Died Armenia March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

35 minutes ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

58 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

2 hours ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.