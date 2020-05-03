Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Rises to 2,386 - Center for Disease Control

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia has increased by 113 and reached 2,386, while the death toll has grown by 2 to 35, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Sunday.

"There are 2,386 confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 1,035 recovered patients. Thirty-five people have passed away," the center said in a statement.

On March 16, Armenia declared a state of emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which will last until May 14.