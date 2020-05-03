Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Armenia Rises To 2,386 - Center For Disease Control
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:40 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia has increased by 113 and reached 2,386, while the death toll has grown by 2 to 35, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Sunday.
"There are 2,386 confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 1,035 recovered patients. Thirty-five people have passed away," the center said in a statement.
On March 16, Armenia declared a state of emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which will last until May 14.