Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Passes 3,000, Fatalities Amount to 9 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austria has risen to 3,026, while nine people have died from the infection, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The previous reports indicated that 2,600 people had contracted COVID-19, and seven of them passed away.

According to the ministry, nine people have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 21,368 tests were carried out across the country to date.

As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases globally has reached 311,000 with more than 13,000 fatalities.