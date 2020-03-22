UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Austria Passes 3,000, Fatalities Amount To 9 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Passes 3,000, Fatalities Amount to 9 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austria has risen to 3,026, while nine people have died from the infection, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The previous reports indicated that 2,600 people had contracted COVID-19, and seven of them passed away.

According to the ministry, nine people have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 21,368 tests were carried out across the country to date.

As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases globally has reached 311,000 with more than 13,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Died Austria Sunday From

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

1 hour ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

2 hours ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.