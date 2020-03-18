Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Rises to 1,471 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Austria has increased to 1,471, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The ministry publishes regular updates on the COVID-19 situation at 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. local time (07:00 and 14:00 GMT).

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,132 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

The country has conducted 11,977 tests so far, of which 1,471 came back positive. The death toll stands at three.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. Nearly 200,000 cases in over 150 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but nearly 8,000 have died.