Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Surpasses 10,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Austria has exceeded 10,000, the Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection said on Tuesday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Austria has exceeded 10,000, the Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported 9,772 confirmed cases.

The number subsequently increased to 10,119, including 1,390 cases in Vienna and 2,334 cases in the Tyrol region, which borders Italy � the major disease outbreak in Europe.

Austria has been gradually introducing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including a requirement to wear masks in public places.