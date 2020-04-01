UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Austria Surpasses 10,000 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:39 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Surpasses 10,000 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Austria has exceeded 10,000, the Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection said on Tuesday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Austria has exceeded 10,000, the Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported 9,772 confirmed cases.

The number subsequently increased to 10,119, including 1,390 cases in Vienna and 2,334 cases in the Tyrol region, which borders Italy � the major disease outbreak in Europe.

Austria has been gradually introducing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including a requirement to wear masks in public places.

Related Topics

Europe Vienna Austria Italy

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

41 minutes ago

Lahore High Court transfers 166 judicial officers

2 minutes ago

Ajax end contract of brain-damaged former wonderki ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani journalist exiled in Sweden missing: rig ..

2 minutes ago

Ahad Chema bail petitions adjourned till April 8

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.