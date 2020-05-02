UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Azerbaijan Rises By 50 To 1,854 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:57 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Azerbaijan Rises By 50 to 1,854 - Response Center

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 50 to 1,854 over the past day and the total death toll has grown by one to 25 people, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 50 to 1,854 over the past day and the total death toll has grown by one to 25 people, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Friday.

The previous reports indicated that there were 1,804 COVID-19 cases, including 24 fatalities, 1,325 recoveries and 455 patients who were undergoing treatment.

"Another 50 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, while 40 more people recovered, and one died.

To date, 1,854 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in our country. Of these, 1,365 people recovered, 25 people died, and 464 people continue to be treated in special hospitals. The condition of 15 of them is assessed as serious, the condition of 29 people is assessed as moderate, the condition of the rest is stable," the response center said in a statement.

According to the authorities, a total of 146,630 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country to date.

Related Topics

Died Azerbaijan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

59 seconds ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

1 minute ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

16 minutes ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

16 minutes ago

US to Use Air National Guard for Reconnaissance Su ..

7 minutes ago

UK Government Says Met Target of 100,000 COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.