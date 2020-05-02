Number of COVID-19 Cases in Azerbaijan Rises By 50 to 1,854 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 50 to 1,854 over the past day and the total death toll has grown by one to 25 people, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Friday.

The previous reports indicated that there were 1,804 COVID-19 cases, including 24 fatalities, 1,325 recoveries and 455 patients who were undergoing treatment.

"Another 50 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, while 40 more people recovered, and one died.

To date, 1,854 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in our country. Of these, 1,365 people recovered, 25 people died, and 464 people continue to be treated in special hospitals. The condition of 15 of them is assessed as serious, the condition of 29 people is assessed as moderate, the condition of the rest is stable," the response center said in a statement.

According to the authorities, a total of 146,630 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country to date.