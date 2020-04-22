UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Bangladesh Exceeds 3,700 - Health Authorities

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:07 PM

The number of cases of the coronavirus in Bangladesh increased by 390 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 3,772, the Health Authorities reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Bangladesh increased by 390 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 3,772, the Health Authorities reported on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country was 3,382, while the death toll was 110.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 3,096 samples were tested, 390 of which were positive," the authorities said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 120 with 10 of the fatalities being recorded over the past day. The number of recovered patients has increased by five to 92.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the government of Bangladesh extended the self-isolation regime until April 25

