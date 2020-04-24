Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Exceeds 8,700 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Belarus has confirmed 751 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase, over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the total number of infected people increased to 8,773.

"Overall, 8,773 people have tested positive for COVID-19," the ministry said.

In addition, three coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Belarus over the given period, so the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 63.

Almost half of all cases ” more than 4,000 ” were detected in Minsk, the capital of the country.